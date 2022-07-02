Council names 12 more schools for strict traffic restrictions

The roads close to 12 more schools around the borough could be about to be given School Street status and subjected to strict term-time traffic restrictions.

The council yesterday announced a month-long consultation on its proposals, which have the support of the Conservative Mayor, Jason Perry.

“We know how important it is to make sure pupils can get to and from school safely, and School Street schemes can make a difference,” the Mayor said.

The council has already introduced 24 schemes across the borough to encourage healthy journeys during the busy school run, and where drivers risk a fixed penalty notice and a fine of at least £60 if they drive into the School Street during the proscribed times and days.

In making its latest announcement, the council said, “School Streets have been proven to improve safety around schools and encourage pupils to walk, cycle and scoot more often by closing the surrounding roads to cars and other motor traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times.”

The following schools are subject to the new proposals:

Harris Academy South Norwood – Cumberlow Avenue SE25 6AE

– Cumberlow Avenue SE25 6AE South Norwood Primary School – Crowther Road SE25 5QP, Birchanger Road SE25 5BA and Gresham Road SE25 5JT

– Crowther Road SE25 5QP, Birchanger Road SE25 5BA and Gresham Road SE25 5JT Krishna Avanti Primary School – Southbridge Place CR0 5HA

– Southbridge Place CR0 5HA Howard Primary School – Dering Place CR0 1DT and Barham Road CR2 6LD

– Dering Place CR0 1DT and Barham Road CR2 6LD Gonville Academy – Gonville Road CR7 6DL

– Gonville Road CR7 6DL Kenley Primary School and Kindergarten – New Barn Lane CR3 0EX and Mosslea Road CR3 0DQ

– New Barn Lane CR3 0EX and Mosslea Road CR3 0DQ Park Hill Junior and Infants School – Stanhope Road CR0 5NS

– Stanhope Road CR0 5NS Oasis Academy Shirley Park – Stroud Green Way CR0 7BE and Swinburne Crescent CR0 7BE

– Stroud Green Way CR0 7BE and Swinburne Crescent CR0 7BE The Crescent Primary School and The BRIT School – The Crescent SE25 5PG and Saracen Close CR0 2HD

and – The Crescent SE25 5PG and Saracen Close CR0 2HD St Cyprian’s Greek Orthodox Primary Academy – Springfield Road CR7 8DY and Ingram Road CR7 8EE

– Springfield Road CR7 8DY and Ingram Road CR7 8EE Good Shepherd Catholic Primary and Nursery School – Dunley Drive CR0 0RG and Walker Close CR0 0EN

Residents living within any scheme areas will be eligible to apply for a free School Street Exemption permit, so they can have access at all times. In addition, the council will provide permits and exemptions to some road-users who may need access, such as emergency services or refuse vehicles.

The council says that “many” Croydon schools have been requesting School Street schemes since the programme began in 2017, noting safety concerns, and the need for more active travel to tackle childhood obesity and improve children’s mental health.

Bijal Pandya, the principal of the Krishna Avanti Primary School, which is sited alongside the Croydon Flyover, said, “Road safety around our school is a major concern. I have been working hard for the past year to find ways to make the streets around Krishna Avanti Primary School safer for our pupils and the local community.

“The roads here can become very busy with speeding vehicles, a lack of school signage and railings along the entry and exit points to the school.

“I really want to encourage everyone living locally and parents and carers to take part in this consultation so we can address these issues as a collective.”

The consultation runs until July 30, providing, the council says, “an opportunity for the public to give feedback on the proposals”.

Responses can be submitted via the council website by clicking here or by writing to: Highway Improvements team, Croydon Council, Bernard Weatherill House, 8 Mint Walk Croydon CR0 1EA, referencing whichever scheme is intended for comment.

More information about Healthy School Streets can be found on the council website.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

