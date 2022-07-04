Chari-tree: re-green your neighbourhood with planting scheme

A charity sponsorship scheme launched last year, and publicised here on Inside Croydon, has directly led to 10 sponsorship requests, as more than 100 new trees have been planted around the borough in the past 10 months as a result of the initiative.

Croydon’s residents have leapt at the chance help re-green their local streets. They’ve thrown their support behind a national charity street tree sponsorship scheme – Trees for Streets. And Croydon has set its sights on growing these numbers this coming year.

Back in the summer of 2021, Croydon Council became one of the first councils to take advantage of Trees for Streets, the National Street Trees Sponsorship Scheme. The scheme is run by a national charity, Trees for Cities, and supported by the Green Recovery Challenge Fund, which is funded by Defra and managed by the Heritage Lottery.

Croydon’s tree officer, Richard Edwards, got involved with our project when it was just an idea on a drawing board, and his expertise helped to shape the final scheme. He was instrumental in bringing the Trees for Streets national scheme to the borough.

Trees for Streets is a Tech for Good project that uses technology to make it easy for residents and organisations to get involved in greening their communities. The scheme uses a clever online mapping app that lets residents request to sponsor trees in street location and local parks.

There are three kinds of sponsorships available in Croydon: tree sponsor (£200) or watering a tree (£150); celebration trees, in memory of someone or something special; and there’s also a crowd-funding project to green Portland Road in South Norwood.

Croydon residents have really stepped up and got into sponsoring (and watering) new street trees, all over the borough.

They have contributed to help fill empty tree pits and grass verges, from South Norwood down to Shirley.

Most residents were keen to fill an empty pit outside their homes, some used the scheme to plant a tree in a local park to celebrate the life of a much-missed loved one, while a park friends group planted a row of Sweet Chestnuts to create a legacy that will be there for decades, if not centuries to come.

Read more: Tall tales of thriving trees coming to the streets of Croydon

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

