Go extra mile across London’s bridges to help Diabetes UK

Diabetes UK is asking people to go the extra mile on Sunday, September 25 and sign up for the London Bridges Challenge, a sponsored walk through the heart of the capital.

The 10-mile walk starts in Battersea Park and walkers then criss-cross 12 of London’sbridges as they notch up the miles. Passing Big Ben and the London Eye, walkers will see the sights of central London before finishing close to Tower Bridge.

Diabetes UK supports people who are living with diabetes – a serious condition which, left undiagnosed or not managed safely, can lead to devastating long-term complications, including blindness, heart disease and stroke.

London Bridges is a family day out for a good cause and everyone is welcome to join in the fun. Registration is now open and costs £5 per person with the under-18s coming along for free. There is no minimum sponsorship needed.

Join us in a walk towards a future where diabetes can do no harm.

Find out more by clicking here or by emailing londonbridges@diabetes.org.uk or calling 0345 123 2399.

