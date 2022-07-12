Rotary’s beach party sees £4,000 donation to Crisis charity

After three years with few opportunities for their regular face-to-face meetings, the Rotary Club of Croydon came up with a very summery way to celebrate its official president’s handover

As our first official face-to-face President’s Handover for three years, we thought we would celebrate with a party.

Around 40 members, partners, friends and guests made their way to the Masonic Halls, suitably dressed in summer shirts, dresses and hats, for the Rotary Club of Croydon President’s Handover Beach Party.

Beach-themed napkins and sticks of Brighton rock adorned the tables; fish, chips and mushy peas followed by ice cream were served for lunch, and Ian Rae provided appropriate music for entertainment.

Everyone got into the spirit of the occasion, and one member even brought a bucket and spade.

Special guest was Christine Eyers, the director of the Crisis Skylight Centre, the help centre set up on Surrey Street five years ago.

The club had been fundraising for this charity over the past three years and it was President Oumesh Sauba’s final duty of his year to present Crisis with a cheque for £4,000, raised at the recent Centenary Golf Day.

Before handing over the president’s regalia to incoming President Patricia Painting, Sauba spoke briefly about his year, the first part of which had been via Zoom, and thanked his team for their work and for their support.

The new president then inducted her two vice-presidents, Lorraine Davis and John Cheetham, who stole the show with his beach outfit.

Before the final toast, Painting briefly outlined her plans for the coming year, and announced that our new charity for the next three years is to be the Croydon Health Charity.

