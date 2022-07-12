Rotary’s beach party sees £4,000 donation to Crisis charity

Posted on July 12, 2022 by insidecroydon

After three years with few opportunities for their regular face-to-face meetings, the Rotary Club of Croydon came up with a very summery way to celebrate its official president’s handover

Beach party: Lorraine Davis (left), Pat Painting and beach-ready John Cheetham at the Rotary Club’s handover ceremony

As our first official face-to-face President’s Handover for three years, we thought we would celebrate with a party.

Around 40 members, partners, friends and guests made their way to the Masonic Halls, suitably dressed in summer shirts, dresses and hats, for the Rotary Club of Croydon President’s Handover Beach Party.

Beach-themed napkins and sticks of Brighton rock adorned the tables; fish, chips and mushy peas followed by ice cream were served for lunch, and Ian Rae provided appropriate music for entertainment.

Everyone got into the spirit of the occasion, and one member even brought a bucket and spade.

Fund-raiser: Oumesh Sauba

Special guest was Christine Eyers, the director of the Crisis Skylight Centre, the help centre set up on Surrey Street five years ago.

The club had been fundraising for this charity over the past three years and it was President Oumesh Sauba’s final duty of his year to present Crisis with a cheque for £4,000, raised at the recent Centenary Golf Day.

Before handing over the president’s regalia to incoming President Patricia Painting, Sauba spoke briefly about his year, the first part of which had been via Zoom, and thanked his team for their work and for their support.

The new president then inducted her two vice-presidents, Lorraine Davis and John Cheetham, who stole the show with his beach outfit.

Before the final toast, Painting briefly outlined her plans for the coming year, and announced that our new charity for the next three years is to be the Croydon Health Charity.

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Charity, Crisis Skylight Centre, Croydon Rotary Club and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply