Mobile Phone Boot Camp, Whitgift Centre, Jul 15

Posted on July 13, 2022 by insidecroydon

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Croydon BME Forum, Whitgift Centre and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

1 Response to Mobile Phone Boot Camp, Whitgift Centre, Jul 15

  1. Jim Bush says:
    July 13, 2022 at 9:46 am

    I was hoping a “mobile phone boot camp” was for people who are prisoners of their mobile phones, and they would put on boots and stamp/jump up and down on their mobile phones as they regain some semblance of control over their lives!

    Reply

Leave a Reply