Purley day nursery opening in September to create 30 jobs

A new Bright Horizons nursery in Purley will be led by manager Gemma Bruton when it opens this September.

The new Purley Day Nursery and Preschool is on Whytecliffe Road North, not far from Purley Station or the main Brighton Road.

It will create more than 30 jobs and will offer 101 places for children aged from three months to five years.

“Purley is in a good location with the train station almost next door, meaning commuting to London will be very easy for parents,” said Bruton, who has 15 years’ of experience in early years education.

“There are some wonderful ideas coming together and I can’t wait to put them in place and share these with our families.

“We have already hired a number of fantastic staff and are all set for our September opening as we continue to recruit.

“Early years is a fantastic sector to work in – it is so rewarding to support children in such an important time in their lives. We help the children prepare for the next stages in life. Watching the children grow, become confident and independent learners is just the best.”

Bruton started her career as an apprentice at Bright Horizons when she joined Banstead Day Nursery and Preschool in September 2007, her first full-time job.

The new build, state-of-the-art nursery boasts new resources and equipment split across seven rooms on three floors. Its garden will include play structures helping to inspire young minds with the outdoors and building a love of nature.

If you’re interested in registering your child then call 0333 838 1486 or visit https://www.brighthorizons.co.uk/our-nurseries/purley-day-nursery-and-preschool

For more information on roles available at Purley Day Nursery and Preschool then visit Bright Horizons’ careers page at https://jobs.brighthorizons.co.uk/

