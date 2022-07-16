Fire Brigade appeals for your input in public consultation

People in Croydon have until July 25 to shape the Fire Brigade’s plan for the rest of this decade.

Borough Commander Mark Edwards is urging the public to get involved and give their feedback on Your London Fire Brigade, the Fire Brigade’s future plan for 2023 to 2029.

“Your comments on the plan will shape the service for years to come and make sure that we’re doing everything that’s necessary to keep our communities safe,” Edwards said.

The plan sets out how the Brigade intends to change and improve to meet the needs of Croydon and other London communities. The consultation is live and closes on Monday July 25.

This is London Fire Brigade’s first London plan since the tragic Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

In a statement issued yesterday, the LFB said, “The Brigade acknowledges that much has already changed in the organisation, but that they owe it to the bereaved and survivors, all Londoners and our staff to do much more.”

The Brigade is adopting four new pillars which focus on London’s communities: engaging with you, protecting you, learning from you and representing you. These pillars are supported by eight commitments, each of which will deliver a number of key projects and activities.

Examples of how the Brigade plans to meet its commitments include:

Online prevention and protection services that allow people to get advice and access services

A new way for communities to get non-emergency advice and reassurance

Using data to identify and understand trends across the Brigade’s services to forecast future needs of communities

Improving collaboration with their partners to do more for communities and remove duplication

Delivering environmentally sustainable projects for London by changing how they deliver our services.

The plan builds on changes that the Brigade has made in recent years.

New 32-metre and 64-metre turntable ladders have been rolled out for use across London to manage incidents in high-rise buildings. Fire escape hoods have been introduced to help people being rescued in smoke-filled environments. To prevent fires and improve safety, a new online Home Fire Safety Checker has helped thousands of people make their homes safer.

The draft plan and a survey to collect your feedback can be found on the TalkLondon website. “You’ll need to register to access it, but it’s very quick and simple,” the LFB said.

Borough Commander Mark Edwards said: “I encourage people who live, work and visit Croydon to get involved and have their say on London Fire Brigade’s future plan.”

