Get right ingredients together to celebrate U3A anniversary

This year marks the 40th anniversary in this country of the U3A – the University of the Third Age, groups of older peopl,e who come together to encourage and share learning.

To celebrate the occasion, Croydon u3a offers this recipe or a satisfying and enjoyable u3a experience:

Ingredients and method:

Take a varied group of people who are no longer working full time

Mix together their different backgrounds, knowledge, interests, life experiences and skills

Stir in a rich blend of activities to suit all tastes

Spice it up with a generous helping of good humour, friendship and fun

Serve it up:

Make sure all can share

Sit back and enjoy!

If you would like to add your interests and enthusiasms to the Croydon u3a mix, check out their website here www.u3asites.org.uk/croydon

