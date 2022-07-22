Get right ingredients together to celebrate U3A anniversary

This year marks the 40th anniversary in this country of the U3A – the University of the Third Age, groups of older peopl,e who come together to encourage and share learning.
To celebrate the occasion, Croydon u3a offers this recipe or a satisfying and enjoyable u3a experience:
Ingredients and method:
- Take a varied group of people who are no longer working full time
- Mix together their different backgrounds, knowledge, interests, life experiences and skills
- Stir in a rich blend of activities to suit all tastes
- Spice it up with a generous helping of good humour, friendship and fun
Serve it up:
- Make sure all can share
- Sit back and enjoy!
If you would like to add your interests and enthusiasms to the Croydon u3a mix, check out their website here www.u3asites.org.uk/croydon
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period