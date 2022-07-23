Step Out to raise some cash for Leukaemia Care in September

Participants across Croydon are being invited to sign up to the Leukaemia Care Step Out Challenge for Spot Leukaemia, a national fund-raising event which takes place in September.

The aim is to move as far as you can between September 1 and 30 and so raise as much as you can. To take part you can walk, run, cycle or run and set whatever distance you want to. Once signed up, all you need to do is ask friends and family to sponsor whatever they can.

Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, the chief executive of Leukaemia Care, said: “The challenge is free to sign up to and people can raise anything they can – as every penny raised makes a difference.”

Leukaemia Care is delighted to reveal this year’s medal in an eco-friendly design, to be given to anybody who reaches the £50 milestone.

There is also a fabulous new T-shirt for the 2022 event for anybody who raises more than £100, while those who raise £250 or more will receive a £20 gift card for the Leukaemia Care online shop.

This year Leukaemia Care has introduced two fantastic overall trophies – one for the fundraiser that raises the most and another for the person who covers the most distance during the challenge.

Sign up to Step Out then join the Facebook community to get motivated for your challenge.

And you can improve your awareness of the disease and learn more about the signs and symptoms of leukaemia by clicking here here.

