Two arrested in Croydon on suspicion of murder of nurse

The Metropolitan Police says that they have arrested two men in Croydon on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a student nurse who vanished nearly a month ago.

Owami Davies, 24, left her family home in Grays, Essex, on July 4 and was last seen on Derby Road, West Croydon, just at 00.03am on Thursday July 7.

The Met said the two men, aged 23 and 27, were detained in the Croydon area and remained in custody.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are now leading inquiries. The force added that the case remains a missing person’s investigation.

The police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Owami Davies on the night on Wednesday, July 6, or the early hours of the next day.

Detective Constable Marie Spear said: “Owami’s family have not heard from her for more than three weeks and she has not turned up to work.

“Owami was in a vulnerable state when she was last seen and we need the public’s help in piecing together her movements on the night she went missing.

“I would urge anyone who has seen her, or knows where she is, to contact police immediately. I’d also ask people in the West Croydon area to check their sheds and outbuildings and report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary.”

Anyone with information about Owami Davies’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 22MIS025307.

Alternatively, contact the Missing People charity in confidence on 116 000.

