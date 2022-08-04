Fourth arrest made in investigation into missing student nurse

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Owami Davies in West Croydon last month have appealed for a driver of a white van to come forward to assist with their enquiries.

Police last night released the CCTV video showing Derby Road, West Croydon, in the early hours of July 7, the last known sighting of Davies.

This morning, the Met announced that it had made a further arrest, a 22-year-old man from an address in Croydon, on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Three other men, aged 27, 23 and 32, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder as part of this investigation all remain in custody, and have had their detention period extended.

Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney from the Specialist Crime Command, leading the investigation, said, “This remains a missing person investigation and our priority is, and has always been, finding Owami.

“I would continue to appeal to anyone who has information about Owami’s whereabouts to please get in contact with my team. If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, then you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers – they will not ask for your identity and will not trace your call.”

Davies, 24, is a student nurse who was close to qualifying and taking up her first post at Guy’s and St Thomas’s.

She left her home in Grays, Essex, on Monday, July 4, and was last seen at 00.03am in Derby Road on Thursday July 7.

The white van was parked in Derby Road at the time Owami was last seen. The CCTV shows Davies in the company of a man, crossing the road just as the van pulled out.

The Met said this morning, “The van driver would have had a good opportunity to see them both clearly and officers are appealing this possible witness to come forward.”

Last night, 28 days after she was last seen in West Croydon, officers were speaking to the public and handing out appeal leaflets in the area to try and find witnesses and gather more information.

DCI Penney added: “We are working hard to find Owami but we really do need the public’s help – the longer she is missing the more we worry that she has come to harm.

“As a result of extensive CCTV enquiries we have a clearer idea of Owami’s movements, but we still need the public to contact us and tell us what they know. We would obviously like to speak to the driver of the white van that passed Owami in Derby Road, but anyone with information should call.”

Nicol Davies, Owami’s mother, said: “There are many friends and family who love and care for Owami and all of them want to see her safe return.

“Owami – if you see this appeal please believe you are not in any trouble, we just want you to come back to us. Pease leave a message if you can to let us know you are okay, we are so very worried about you.

“This is such a terrible time for all those who love Owami and I am pleading for anyone who can help find her to contact police. Every day we hope to hear the news that Owami is coming back to us, your help might make it so.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on the incident room at 020 8721 4622. You can also call 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference 22MIS025307.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

