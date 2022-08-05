Purley’s new street market ‘postponed until further notice’

Purley Market, which was due to be held outside the leisure centre and along the High Street tomorrow, has been cancelled.

Market daze: Purley’s efforts to establish a monthly street market has flopped

The monthly markets, an innovation from the Purley Business Improvement District, have been “postponed until further notice”.

Purley BID did not confirm the reason for the cancellation of the markets, which began earlier this year on the first Saturday of each month, but sources suggest that there has been a disappointing take-up by stall-holders.

The markets have been organised by Covent Garden-based company MSD Markets, who manage similar open air events in Tabard Street, SE1, in Forest Hill and in Yeovil.

The new Purley Market charged £35 per stall per day, with the markets running from 10am to 4pm on the first Saturday of the month.

The August market, Purley BID said, was cancelled because “so many stall-holders are away”.

Purley’s market has some competition from other, farmers’ market-style and arts and crafts markets in the local area, including established events in Crystal Palace (weekly), Wallington (twice a month) and South Norwood (monthly).

“There’s only so many artisan bakers’ stalls to go round in this part of south London,” a disappointed market-goer told Inside Croydon.

