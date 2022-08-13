Old Bailey murder trial date set for Norwood Junction case

Police name and charge third suspect one week after dead body was discovered on Station Road

Agash Jeyanandam, the first man arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a dead body on Station Road, Norwood Junction, last Sunday, has been remanded in custody after appearing at the Old Bailey yesterday.

He is expected to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court in July 2023.

Two other men have also been charged with murder, and today the police named the third as Vijay Pethuru, 23, of Elgin Road. He is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court today.

Darren Parchment, 20, of Melrose Avenue, Norbury, was charged with murder and appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court yesterday. He was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, August 15.

Police were called at 5.34am on Sunday, August 7 after concerns were raised for the well-being of a person who had been found unresponsive in Station Road.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and a man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have yet to name the victim.

The police ask that anyone with information related to this case should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1586/07AUG.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

