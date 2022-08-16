Track replacement closes tram line to Wimbledon for 10 days

As part of Transport for London’s programme to renew the infrastructure of London Trams, work to replace nearly half a mile of track between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane will be taking place from next Monday, August 22, until Wednesday August 31.

No tram service will run between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane while approximately 700 metres of track is replaced.

“This work will ensure tram reliability is maintained and services can run smoothly,” TfL says.

During these works:

No trams will run between Wimbledon and Therapia Lane

A replacement bus service will run from Wimbledon to Waddon Marsh, calling at Morden Road, Belgrave Walk then all stops via Therapia Lane

Journey times will be considerably longer and passengers may want to use an alternative route

Trams will continue to run from Therapia Lane to Croydon town centre, Beckenham Junction and Elmers End

The West Croydon to New Addington line will operate as normal

“I would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while this work takes place,” said Mark Davis, TfL’s general manager for London Trams.

“This vital maintenance will help improve reliability and ride quality for our customers. Please plan ahead and allow plenty of time for your journey.”

TfL says that during the 10-day closure, “Work will take place 24 hours a day to ensure customer disruption is kept to a minimum.”

Other works will also be undertaken – platform painting and paving, drainage works, fencing repairs and vegetation removal – “to reduce the need and frequency of future closures”, TfL said.

Hopper fares continue to be available for adult pay-as-you-go customers, giving unlimited journeys on buses and trams for £1.65 made within one hour of touching in. This means customers should pay no more than normal to complete their journey during these works.

Information regarding these temporary changes and travel advice will be displayed at local tram stops and customers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternative travel options. For status updates, live bus arrivals and to plan a route visit https://tfl.gov.uk/statusupdates/travel-tools

The tram network is likely to be completely closed this Friday, August 19, due to industrial action over a pay and working conditions dispute by members of the Unite union.

