Youngsters take to the stage to finish summer with a sizzle

Posted on August 17, 2022 by insidecroydon

CYTO – Croydon Youth Theatre Organisation, based at the Shoestring Theatre in South Norwood – is presenting its Summer Sizzle, a brand-new programme created by artistic director Andrew McPherson and supported by Arts Council England.

In just two weeks, two groups of brilliant youngsters – aged from eight to 15 – have created two new one-act plays based on the theme of community: Fogged by Maryhee Yoon and The Border Wall by Reuben Massiah.

The Shoestring Theatre on Oakley Road will play host to these dynamic performances as they feature as a double bill on Saturday, August 20 at 3pm and 7pm.

The two acting companies were supported by a third company of young people who learned about stage management, set and costume design, marketing, sound and lighting as well as helping to run front of house.

Approximate running time for the show is 1hr 45min, including a 15-minute interval. Both performances are suitable for young people eight years and older.

To book tickets, visit the Eventbrite page by clicking here.

