Waitrose confirms closure plan for its George Street store

The cry went out from horrified shoppers all across Croydon: “But where am I to get my lemongrass?”
Waitrose, the supermarket of choice for all those eager young professionals paying over-the-odds for “executive apartments” in Croydon town centre, this morning confirmed its plan to close its store on George Street, subject to consultation with those working there. Around 70 jobs will be lost.
The closure of the large store puts yet another gaping hole in Croydon Council’s policy of regenerating the dilapidated and run-down town centre, with Mayor Jason Perry gormlessly still expressing a desire to deal with the same Westfield developers who have broken every promise made to Croydon over the past decade.
Waitrose can have few complaints about lack of customer footfall for its Croydon shop, sited close to East Croydon Station between Boxpark and Macdonald’s.
It will close its doors on George Street for a final time on November 12. It is one of two store closures (the other being in Newcastle) announced by the business yesterday.
“We have found trading challenging here in the last few years and, despite the best efforts of Partners, we have not been able to find a way to make the shop profitable in the long-term,” a Waitrose spokesperson told Inside Croydon.
The store has 70 staff – or Partners, as Waitrose and John Lewis call their employees.
“If the proposed closure goes ahead, every effort will be made to find new roles for those who wish to remain within the Partnership,” the spokesperson said.
“Opportunities will include transferring to local Waitrose shops or working for johnlewis.com and waitrose.com.”
The closure marks the complete exiting of central Croydon by John Lewis. They closed their At Home store on Purley Way in 2020.
All suggestions of John Lewis and Waitrose becoming anchor tenants, in the old Allders building, as part of the Westfield redevelopment of the town centre, were abandoned some time ago.
Waitrose have traded on George Street since around 2009, taking over the site from what had previously been a Safeway supermarket.
Today, James Allen, the head of retail for Waitrose, said: “We appreciate that this is incredibly difficult news for our Croydon Partners and customers.
“We have taken great pride in being part of the community, so the proposed closure is not something we take lightly and without having looked at all the alternatives.
“I am extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication shown by all our Partners working there and we will do everything we can to support them through this challenging time.”
Hilarious! North, East & West Croydon are truly lost causes. South Croydon seems to be the only shining light of this borough. But how long before Croydon Council decide to ruin that too?
Very sad news , when the store unit became a Safeway store it was amazing , really fresh food and continental food .
Soon after 2000 or so it briefly became a Morrisons then a Waitrose .
I can well remember the staff who had survived being overjoyed that it had become a Waitrose .
In its hey day it was brilliant , surprised it doesnt make a profit but I suppose hard times and competition ( one Tram stop more and you have Lidl’s .
It was a Somerfield when taken over from the Co-op Group circa 2009. I have a vague memory of Morrisons being involved with the shop at some time.
George Street is going down hill fast. The facade of Allders looks awful, especially the canopy and the site of the undertakers with its clock is now just a pile of rubble.
I had no idea there was a Waitrose on George Street, I go to Croydon so rarely!
Thanks for your insight Diana
When Waitrose first opened there, it got so busy at lunchtimes they gave out free chocolates to those in the queues. How times change.
For years, the Croydon branch seems to have been badly managed. Endless products on yellow label expiration clearance and dozens of other lines with green “Sorry, out of stock” stickers. The JLP/W distribution system doesn’t seem to be very responsive to supply and demand. Perhaps it’s also the same at other branches. Let’s face it; nothing vaguely upmarket sits right in Croydump now! I’m expecting House of Fraser to get out whenever they can break out from their lease.
Croydon Council have overseen years of decline in what was once a very smart suburb. They’re too ignorant/arrogant/stupid to realise that Westfield never intended to rebuild – that was obvious 5+ years ago. LBC can’t even empty the litter bins and keep the streets clean and tidy.
I get on the train to Clapham Junction – everything is there and the demographic is COMPLETELY different.
Every time someone remarked that Croydon is a hole, I could retort with “That can’t be, we’ve got a Waitrose!”
No more 🙁
Mayor Perry has just tweeted the following message –
“I’m disappointed to hear that @waitrose have proposed to close their East Croydon store and know many of our residents will be to [sic].
“I have reached out to Waitrose + Partners to discuss their plans & I remain committed to working to support the recovery of Croydon town centre.”
It was a really useful store and get our fruit here every week after some bad experiences with other stores going mouldy quickly. It was pretty good value with their weekly waitrose vouchers. Loved their £1 grape packs when we weren’t eating enough to make the larger packs worthwhile.
Any reduction in stores is a sad day and we for one will definitely miss it,