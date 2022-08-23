Air ambulance called in after tram collision at Ampere Way

An air ambulance was called to the Ampere Way tram stop yesterday afternoon after a collision between a tram and an e-scooter rider.

The rider was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after the incident, which the police say they are not treating as suspicious.

Tram services between Therapia Lane and Wandle Park were suspended as a result of the incident which occurred by the stop closest to Ikea and Valley Retail Park.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent two ambulance crews, two paramedics in fast response cars, an incident response officer and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

“The first paramedic arrived in less than five minutes.

“We treated one patient for a head injury and took him to a major trauma centre, by road, as a priority. We also treated a second patient and discharged them at the scene.”

Mark Davis, TfL’s general manager for London Trams, said: “Our thoughts are with the e-scooter rider who collided with a tram between Ampere Way and Waddon Marsh tram stops.

“We know this incident would have been very upsetting for all those involved and will offer any support they need. We will support the police and operator’s investigation.”

