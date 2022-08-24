Police seek information on Thornton Heath motorbike crash

The police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision that occurred in Thornton Heath.

Police were called at 6.20pm on Saturday, August 13, to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a white Renault Clio on Beulah Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The 35-year-old pillion passenger was taken to hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

The rider failed to stop and was seen wheeling the motorcycle away prior to police arrival.

The driver stopped at the scene.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the rider with a damaged motorcycle.

They are also urging the rider to come forward and speak with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574 or via 101 quoting reference CAD 6032/13Aug.

