Managers refuse to talk to ASLEF union ahead of tram strike

Posted on August 26, 2022 by insidecroydon

Croydon’s tram drivers are to take strike action over pay and conditions next month, the third stoppage on the network this year.

Service disruption: operators First Group have had no talks with the unions since July

ASLEF, the tram drivers’ union, say that they have had no contact from management at Tram Operations Ltd since the previous strike in July.

Drivers will be striking on Monday, September 12.

The workers say that after a wage freeze for two years, their 3per cent pay offer is actually a pay cut because of soaring inflation.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s Tramlink organiser, told the BBC, “There has been no contact from Tramlink management and no new offer since our last strike in the middle of July.

“It seems FirstGroup, which operates the tram system on behalf of TfL, doesn’t care about either the welfare of their staff or the impact on their passengers of more disruption.

“Their offer means a huge wage cut for staff who face being unable to heat their homes and pay their bills this winter.

“We are having to strike again because management are not prepared to make anything like a fair offer that reflects the real cost of living in this country.

“FirstGroup are prioritising the pay and perks of their bosses above a fair deal for staff.”

