Bexley’s bin workers call off strikes after agreeing pay deal

Strikes at nearby Bexley’s refuse contractor Countrystyle Recycling have been called off after more than 100 workers voted to accept a pay deal that also protects their terms and conditions.

Refuse work: Bexley residents didn’t have their rubbish collected for weeks because of strikes

The Unite union negotiated an 8per cent pay rise backdated to April as well as a £450 one-off payment for the workers.

The deal also protects a long-standing “job and finish” clause in the workers’ contracts, which the company was trying to scrap, and ends set debrief times.

Measures to improve working practices and industrial relations between the workforce and management are also being introduced.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Countrystyle Recycling offered a pay deal that came with strings attached concerning terms and conditions. This was a red line for our members.

“By standing together in their union, members’ terms and conditions were protected and an acceptable pay rise was finally put forward.”

The workers began strikes on July 12 before industrial action was suspended on July 27 to allow for negotiations under the auspices of the conciliation service ACAS.

Yesterday, Unite’s members at Countrystyle voted in favour of the deal put forward by the company.

