RMT Rally to Save London’s Public Transport, Aug 31

Posted on August 27, 2022 by insidecroydon

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Commuting, East Croydon, Norwood Junction, TfL, Tramlink, Transport, West Croydon and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to RMT Rally to Save London’s Public Transport, Aug 31

  1. Martin Rosen says:
    August 27, 2022 at 10:18 am

    So the RMT are obviously in trouble. This ‘event’ reeks of desperation.

    What on earth is Bernie Sanders, an American senator, doing there?

    And “the government is refusing to provide proper funding”???? What on earth are we employing a Mayor to do? And a Mayor who continually invents new forms of fund-raising from vehicle drivers as a secretive way to raise revenue! Why is HE not funding the London transport system with THAT money?

    Reply
    • insidecroydon says:
      August 27, 2022 at 10:54 am

      Hmmm. Where have you been these past three years, Martin? You might have picked up a better understanding of how London’s transport system is reliant on passengers paying fares for its revenues.

      But if you really think that the vast a growing popular movement, of which the RMT is a part, is “obviously in trouble”, then you should go along to the rally yourself this week.

      You might learn something else.

      Reply

Leave a Reply