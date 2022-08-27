RMT Rally to Save London’s Public Transport, Aug 31

- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
So the RMT are obviously in trouble. This ‘event’ reeks of desperation.
What on earth is Bernie Sanders, an American senator, doing there?
And “the government is refusing to provide proper funding”???? What on earth are we employing a Mayor to do? And a Mayor who continually invents new forms of fund-raising from vehicle drivers as a secretive way to raise revenue! Why is HE not funding the London transport system with THAT money?
Hmmm. Where have you been these past three years, Martin? You might have picked up a better understanding of how London’s transport system is reliant on passengers paying fares for its revenues.
But if you really think that the vast a growing popular movement, of which the RMT is a part, is “obviously in trouble”, then you should go along to the rally yourself this week.
You might learn something else.