Ex-council CEO Negrini’s company finds business a struggle

Tough times for Jo Negrini, who is encountering her very own cost of living crisis.

The chief exec who did so much to bankrupt the council, leading to hundreds of jobs being axed, dozens of public services cut and grants to the borough’s most needy withdrawn, is having to get by on a mere pittance of £60,000 – less than one-tenth of what she made in her final year at Croydon.

Expect a tear-jerking GoFundMe page to be launched any day soon…

It is two years to the week since Negrini left the council’s offices for a final time, helped on her way by £613,000 in salary, pensions and a golden handshake that was never properly authorised.

Now, for the first time, Negrini has published the annual accounts of her new venture which she set up as she took her first steps in the cruel commercial world outside the cosy and cosseted civic existence she had enjoyed for most of her working life, up until her parting of the ways from Croydon.

According to official records published with Companies House, in the first year of trading at the head of a private business, Negrini made just £77,520 – about one-third of the gilt-edged, public-funded annual salary and pension package she used to enjoy when lording it over council staff in Fisher’s Folly.

And out of that 77 grand, Negrini’s having to fork out more than £16,000 in “liabilities”.

Negrini registered Total Place Ltd as her own company on October 21, 2020, from a private address in East Dulwich. In her official submissions, Negrini listed herself as managing director, and Jill Walsh as director.

As Inside Croydon reported previously, soon after she branched out on her own, Negrini, the self-acclaimed “regeneration practitioner”, landed a juicy consultancy deal at Arup. Arup just happened to be one of the firms she favoured so lavishly when she was frittering tax-payers’ money from the executive floors at Fisher’s Folly.

Arup, the giant engineering and planning specialists, took Negrini on as a “cities and development consultant”.

It cannot be known with any certainty, because the accounts published by Negrini’s Total Fuck-up Ltd are very limited. They tell us that the company has two employees – probably Negrini and Walsh. Turnover and cash in bank are not revealed.

The £77,520 in assets are very likely consultancy fees received by Negrini. The £16,690 liabilities listed might very well be the wages paid to the second employee, or accountants for managing the business or preparing the books.

Either way, it is unlikely to leave Negreedy in financially strickened circumstances for very long, what with her gold-plated Croydon pay-off to fall back on.

The circumstances of Negrini’s somewhat rushed departure two years ago are worth recalling…

With the council in the middle of the twin crises of covid and its impending financial collapse, Negrini had been idling away on holiday when an emergency meeting of senior councillors was called just before the August bank holiday in 2020.

Chaired by Tony Newman, the now discredited Labour group leader who had promoted the under-qualified Negrini to the council’s top job four years earlier, the meeting’s attendees soon discovered that they were being expected to agree to lavish the best part of half-a-million pounds on an exit package for a chief executive who had presided over some of the most egregious breakdowns in governance ever to be seen at a local authority in this country.

“Collective corporate blindness” was the withering phrase used by the council’s external auditors in a special report that was published a little more than a month after the crucial Negrini meeting.

The Times would later describe the “culture of profligacy” at Croydon Council under Negrini (Hon FRIBA, remember…) that “far predates the pandemic and cannot be explained away by austerity or the area’s high demand for social care”.

The company accounts for Total Fuck-up Ltd are for the period up to October 2021. If Arup’s sympathy gig for old times’ sake is the only consultancy Negrini had managed to secure in her first year’s business, that might suggest that executives in other businesses have wised up to the “skills” and “insight” that the former Croydon, Lambeth and Newham council executive has accrued in her career.

The baristas of fashionable East Dulwich could soon notice a marked drop-off in demand for their fabulous skinny lattes…

