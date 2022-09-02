MP offers advice sessions to help cope with cost of living crisis

Sarah Jones, Croydon Central’s Labour MP, today begins a series of advice sessions to try to help her constituents through the cost of living crisis.

The MP is holding eight advice sessions in locations across her constituency, where she will be joined by staff from Citizens Advice and volunteers from the Food Stop. The first advice session is today, from noon to 2pm at St Francis Church, Monks Hill.

“Families and pensioners are getting in touch with me, worrying about how they are going to make ends meet this winter,” Jones told Inside Croydon.

“While the government refuses to act, I am trying to do as much as I can to point people in the direction of schemes that can help ease the pressure on their finances.”

At each session, residents will be able to get one-to-one advice to access support with the cost of living, to ensure that they have applied for the right benefits and be offered information about additional help and support schemes.

The cost of living is rising at the fastest rate for 40 years, with the Bank of England forecasting inflation to reach 13per cent in the last quarter of this year. With energy bills expected to be subject to massive increases again in October, it is low-income households who are hardest hit.

“My constituents deserve better than this,” Jones said.

“Labour’s fully-funded plan to freeze the price cap will make sure households don’t pay a penny more this winter, saving £1,000. The government should get behind this plan now.

“I am grateful to Citizens Advice and local volunteers for joining me at these sessions. If you have an issue that you need help or advice about, please do come along and we will do our best to support you.”

The Croydon Central MP’s advice sessions are as follows:

Friday 2nd September, St Francis Church, Monks Hill, CR2 8AH noon–2pm

Friday 30th September, New Addington Library, Central Parade, CR0 0JD 11.15am–1.30pm

Monday 3rd October, Longheath Community Centre, CR0 7TD 6pm–8.30pm

Thursday 6th October, the new Family Centre, Fieldway, CR0 9AZ noon-2.30pm

Friday 7th October, Shirley Library, CR0 8BH 2.30pm-4.15pm

Thursday 13th October, Shirley Community Centre, Shrublands, CR0 8JA 10.30am–1pm

Friday 14th October, Sarah Jones MP’s office, 43 Blackhorse Lane, CR0 6RT 2pm-4.30pm

Friday 21st October, Forestdale venue TBC, 10.30am-1pm

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

