New PM Truss’s first big crisis: a Christmas beer shortage

A strike by lorry drivers and draymen over job cuts could see Croydon’s pubs run out of beer for the football World Cup in December and Christmas.

That’s the warning from union Unite, after their members working for GXO Logistics voted in favour of strike action over the company’s proposals to close its depot in Dagenham.

GXO Logistics delivers to around 4,500 pubs, clubs and bars in London and the south-east. One of its largest depots is in Croydon, on Beddington Lane.

The company delivers beer by the lorry-load for Heineken, Shepherd Neame, Whitbread, Admiral Taverns and the EL Group.

The strikes are yet to be scheduled, with the union aware that the Christmas trade is essential for the hospitality industry after two tough years of covid and with the pub trade facing steepling energy costs.

Unite says that the closure in Dagenham “would result in major job losses while also dramatically increasing the workload of the remaining drivers at the company’s Croydon, Faversham and Greenford depots”.

GXO Logistics rejected proposals by Unite that would have kept the Dagenham depot open.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members are not going to stand by and allow GXO Logistics to make needless job cuts while forcing the remaining workers to increase already unmanageable workloads.

“Unite is entirely dedicated to defending its members’ jobs, pay and conditions. The workers at GXO Logistics will receive Unite’s complete support.”

Another official, regional officer Paul Travers, described the dispute as being “entirely of the company’s own making”.

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

