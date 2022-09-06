Crystal Palace Festival is going back to its roots for return

Posted on September 6, 2022 by insidecroydon

After a three-year wait, the Crystal Palace Festival is back, on September 17 and 18.

The Festival marks its return post-covid by going back to its high street roots, with festival hubs popping up all around the high street area and the edge of Crystal Palace Park.

But it also attracts support from and stages events in Penge, Gipsy Hill and even the Dulwich Picture Gallery.

Among the highlights are…

  • A Community Hub with performances and community stalls at the green in front of Sainsburys on 17 and 18 September
  • The Brown & Green stage outside their Church Road cafe with an open mic session on 17 September and youth day with lots of great young artists performing on 18 September
  • A Family Art Hub with an Urban Art Jam with street artists, DJs and breakdancing as well as creative arts workshops for children in the Crystal Palace Park gardens opposite Westow House on 17 September
  • The Antenna Studios Music Stage with lots of great local bands playing on 18 September
  • The Eco Hub at Haynes Lanes Market with workshops, vegan food and face painting on 18 September
  • And many more events and activities in our local shops and pubs!

For the full guide to the weekend festival programme, click here

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Art, Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood, Music, Paxton Centre, Poetry, Theatre and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply