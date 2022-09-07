The Joyful Environmentalist, talk at Bookseller Crow, Sep 29

Posted on September 7, 2022 by insidecroydon

Bookseller Crow 50 Westow Street Crystal Palace SE19 3AF https://booksellercrow.co.uk/shop/the-joyful-environmentalist-ticket/

Become a Patron!

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Art, Business, Community associations, Environment and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply