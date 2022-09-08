‘Severe disruption’ expected as tram drivers stage 3-day strike

12.30pm UPDATE: Union suspends strikes ahead of arbitration talks

Managers in charge of Croydon’s tram network are predicting “severe disruption” next week, as members of ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, go on strike for three days for an improved pay offer.

“Tram services are likely to be severely disrupted on Monday September 12, Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14,” a spokesperson for Transport for London told Inside Croydon today.

The dispute is between ASLEF and the operating company, Tram Operations Ltd, a subsidiary of First Group, as the drivers seek a settlement in line with inflation.

“Services will be severely disrupted on all three days,” TfL said today, adding that they expect “some services to operate between East Croydon and Wimbledon, but no service is expected on the rest of the London Trams network”.

Tram passengers are advised to allow more time to complete their journey, to check before they travel, and use alternative routes.

TfL says, “Buses in Croydon, Wimbledon, Beckenham and New Addington will be busier than normal as customers seek alternative routes.

“Customers making local journeys are encouraged to walk and cycle where possible.”

The tram strikes should be over just in time for Network Rail and several train operators to be affected by strikes on their services by RMT members on Thursday, September 15, when there’s also strike action by bus drivers in west and southwest London working on London United routes.

TfL director Trish Ashton said her organisation is “disappointed” that further industrial action was being taken.

More information about strikes affecting TfL services can be found here: https://tfl.gov.uk/strikes

The TfL Go app can also be used on smartphones to help plan journeys and provides real-time information and status updates across the TfL network.

More than 110,000 members of the Communications Workers Union are on strike today, the first of a two-day action by workers at Royal Mail also seeking a better pay offer from their management.

