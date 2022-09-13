‘Determined’ Oddfellows raise £2,255 for deaf children’s charity

The Croydon Oddfellows has this month presented a cheque for £2,255.00 to the National Deaf Children’s Society, the nominated charity of the chairman.

The money was raised through the fundraising efforts of its members over the past year.

Colin Way battled storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, a broken toe and blistered heels to raise £1,280 on a 874-mile virtual walking challenge from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and fellow members Norma McKnight (a former chairman) and Ann Squirrell ran a variety of fundraising activities and raffles to bring it to the total amount.

Dawn Taylor, the Oddfellows branch secretary, said, “Members of the Oddfellows in Croydon are a determined lot and a huge amount of effort went into this fundraising.

“The Oddfellows is all about friendship and helping others so it’s second nature to support charities such as the National Deaf Children’s Society.”

To find out more about the activities of the Oddfellows in Croydon and its fundraising, or to receive a local events diary, contact Dawn Taylor by email at dawn.taylor@oddfellows.co.uk

