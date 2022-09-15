Memorial service for the Queen to be staged at Croydon Minster

Croydon Minster will be holding a memorial service to mark the life and reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 6pm this Sunday, September 18.

Members of the public do not have to queue to attend, but they will need to book their tickets on Eventbrite.

Members of the public, civic officials, community and faith groups are all invited to join the service.

“Spaces will be limited on the day so please book in advance,” according to Croydon Counci, which has known of the plans for the service since the weekend but only issued its press release this morning.

The service, led by The Reverend Canon Dr Andrew Bishop, is expected to run for approximately an hour.

As part of the service, community representatives will light candles to mark Her Majesty’s death and the civic Mayor, Councillor Alisa Flemming, “will also deliver a reading”, according to the council.

You can see how Flemming “delivered” the royal proclamation on the steps of the Town Hall last weekend in this video:

Anyone considering attending the service with flowers might want to consider another way of “commemorating” the death of the Queen, and use any money that might otherwise be spent on forecourt flowers – and which at best will be ditched in a composter in a matter of days – by making a donation to a local charity or cause which is helping those in need around the borough.

We would suggest…

https://www.southnorwoodcommunitykitchen.co.uk/donate

Or

https://www.justgiving.com/nightwatchuk

Or

https://swllc.org/donate/

