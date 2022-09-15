The deal is in: council facing another expensive staff pay-off

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Late cancellation of an Employment Tribunal hearing this morning avoids the council washing its dirty linen in public.

EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES

Jason Perry, Croydon’s part-time Mayor, could soon be asked to rubber-stamp another expensive “golden handshake” for a former senior council staffer, after an Employment Tribunal that was due to be heard this morning was called off at the last minute.

Perry was a member of the council committee that agreed to hand a £437,000 pay-off to the then council chief exec, Jo “Negreedy” Negrini, in August 2020.

The Labour majority on that appointments committee, chaired by Tony Newman, waved through the massive payment for Negreedy, wrapped up in all kinds of non-disclosure agreements, intended to buy the civic executive’s silence over her calamitous time in charge of the council ahead of its financial collapse.

Perry was one of two Conservative councillors serving on the committee then, and is assumed to have voted against (the official record of the meeting is a little vague on the detail).

This time, as the borough’s elected Mayor, Perry may have little choice but to approve a payment likely to run into high five figures to Guy van Dichele, who until February last year was Croydon’s executive director for health, wellbeing and adults.



Van Dichele had always been rated as one of the council’s more competent exec directors. He spent his last year in post overseeing the borough’s response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Then came “Kerswell’s Kull”.

Van Dichele had already given notice that he was leaving his job when in February 2021 he, together with three other directors, were suspended by Negrini’s replacement as CEO, Katherine Kerswell.

Van Dichele, the finance director Lisa Taylor, Hazel Simmonds, the “executive director of localities”, and Shifa Mustafa, the “executive director of place”, were all summarily suspended by Kerswell, while the some time Borough Solicitor, Jacqueline Harris-Baker, was said to be on long-term sick leave.

All but Simmonds quit their council positions in 2021. Simmonds resigned earlier this month, confirming this week that she would herself be taking the council, and Kerswell, to the Employment Tribunal.

That was the course of action that van Dichele embarked on last year, claiming constructive dismissal. His hearing was due to take place this morning at the London South Employment Tribunal at Montague Court, West Croydon (handy for Lidl…).

According to Tribunal papers, van Dichele’s case included claims of unfair dismissal, breach of contract and “failure of employer to pay wages or unauthorised deductions from wages”.

In one of his last two years working at Croydon, van Dichele’s wage packet had swelled to more than £200,000 – making him better paid, before pension and other allowances, even than Negrini herself.

Kerswell has spent her first two years in the top job at Croydon’s dysfunctional council doing her utmost to keep the lid on what had gone on in Fisher’s Folly in the last days of Negrini’s empire. Two Employment Tribunals in the space of a couple of weeks – van Dichele and then Simmonds (slated to be heard on September 27) – risked unravelling all those efforts.

There had been word for a week or more that the council was doing its utmost to postpone the van Dichele Tribunal. A senior member of staff expected to give testimony was away, sick. There might be a train strike. The Queen was dead…

Then, late yesterday afternoon, the Employment Tribunal removed the van Dichele case from its list of hearings. An 18-month Mexican stand-off between van Dichele and his erstwhile employers appears to be at an end.

A court official confirmed that the hearing “has been postponed and converted to a case management discussion instead”.

“Case management discussions” are where the details of a deal are thrashed out by the lawyers for both sides and, importantly for Kerswell’s efforts to keep the council’s business a secret, are held in private.

It seems very likely that van Dichele – who since July has held a senior position at Sutton Council – will be handed a very handsome sum, in return for his signature on a non-disclosure agreement.

Simmonds, too, may now anticipate an approach to buy her silence, although the nature of her grievances, including claims of racial discrimination against Kerswell personally as well as the council, could make those negotiations more difficult. And expensive.

Of course, Croydon’s long-suffering Council Tax-payers will again be picking up the bill, not just for any pay-offs, but for van Dichele’s legal costs and the year and a half of legal work, probably including expensive briefs from outside the council, in preparing for the ultimately abandoned case.

Much of this will reflect poorly on Kerswell’s judgement and the advice she was given by council legal advisers and its personnel department (both of which have also experienced considerable churn among its senior figures since 2020).

As one insider said on hearing the news of the latest developments, “Faced with the prospect of having the council’s dirty linen washed in public, they’ve probably thrown in the towel and reached a deal.

“If so, why they waited until now to do so is a mystery, because the time and costs of preparing for a battle at No101 won’t have been insignificant.

“Maybe Hazel Simmonds’ announcement this week spurred them on?”

Read more: Newman and Negrini’s pay-off: no papers, no notes, no reasons

Read more: Former health director suing council for constructive dismissal

Read more: Watchdog suggests Negrini’s pay-off may have been unlawful

Read more: The bottom line on the failure of ex-CEO Negrini: £613,895

Read more: Newman’s ‘sickening’ defence of Negrini’s £400,000+ pay-off

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

