High Street’s Caribbean-themed bar shakes up its cocktails

Turtle Bay, the Caribbean-themed bar and restaurant on Croydon High Street, has introduced announced a brand new, tropical cocktail menu together with two “Steel Bottom Beers”, serving up some sunshine as autumn beckons.

Turtle Bay has ramped up its island-style beach bar vibes to keep the heatwave mood going with an expertly curated new cocktail collection, all designed to make the magic of the “Caribbean social” part of the every day here in London.

The new cocktail creations include the Caribbean Candy Sour with Kingston 62 Gold Rum, amaretto and falernum, green melon liqueur, apple, grapefruit and fresh lime: “A wicked sweet and sour blend that will transport guests to sunnier climes in an instant,” say the Turtle Bay bar staff.

Turtle Bay has also added their trademark island vibes to a classic as they launch their own take on the espresso martini with the Dessert Island cocktail. This salted caramel martini is the perfect after-dinner drink, consisting of dark rum, Tia Maria, cold brew coffee, salted caramel sauce and vanilla. It’s a dreamy and decadent dessert in a glass.

The team has also re-worked a classic long island to bring guests the Tobago Tea which includes Duppy White rum, vodka, tequila, gin & triple sec, grapefruit, mango and fresh lime.

Turtle Bay has also brought back old favourites with a fresh twist, such as the refreshing Jamrock Punch with gin, passionfruit, strawberry, apple, grapefruit and fresh lime. And back by popular demand is the Tingwray, made up of Wray and Nephew, white rum, grapefruit and fresh lime.

A totally new experience coming to Turtle Bay are the Steel Bottom Beers, inspired by one of Jamaica’s most iconic drinks. Steel Bottom Beers take their name from the shot of rum at the bottom of the glass and the result is a supercharged glass of Red Stripe. Guests can pick from a classic Jamaican Shandy, cold draft Red Stripe with a shot of Appleton Estate rum, mixed with fiery ginger beer and bitters, or a Pink Stripe, cold draft Red Stripe sweetened with watermelon, grapefruit and strawberry and given extra spirit with a shot of Duppy spiced rum.

The cocktails, as well as many of the Turtle Bay favourites, are included in the Caribbean Social’s famed Happy Hour.

Happy Hour runs all day until 7pm, and again with the Late Happy Hour from 9.30pm Sunday-Thursday and from 10pm Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit turtlebay.co.uk

