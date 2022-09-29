Thornton Heath’s landmark Clocktower left gutted by fire

A Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade investigation is underway after a fire in the Thornton Heath Clocktower gutted the local landmark.

The fire took place in the early hours of this morning.

Despite prompt arrival by the Brigade, the much-loved piece of Thornton Heath heritage had been left badly damaged.

There have been no reports of anyone being injured as a result of the Clocktower fire.

The clock was erected in Thornton Heath town centre in 1900, having been paid for by public subscription. Given the local council’s parlous financial circumstances, it could be left to local people to dip into their pockets once again to fund its repair.

This morning, Thornton Heath ward councillor Callton Young said, “I’m deeply saddened to see the damage done to Thornton Heath Clock Tower by a fire in the early hours.

“I just spoke to Councillor Karen Jewitt who is in touch with the authorities in an effort to learn the cause.

“The inside of the tower and clock faces seem to have taken the brunt.”

