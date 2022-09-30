Campus students will get their ‘chiropractice’ from Monday

The South Bank student campus on Wellesley Road, in the old Electric House, opens its doors on Monday for Croydon’s newest chiropractic clinic.

LSBU says that the clinic “will be student-led and deliver complete chiropractic care at very affordable rates for the local community”.

Their press release doesn’t mention what these “very affordable rates” might be, but then prospective patients will be receiving treatment from students (albeit while under supervision) – a bit like going into Toni and Guy as a “model” for one of their trainees and getting your hair done on the cheap.

Chiropractic care uses a range of techniques to reduce pain, improve function and increase mobility, including hands-on manipulation of the spine.

The LSBU press release states: “Supervised by experienced, registered chiropractors, the LSBU chiropractic students are trained to take medical history, offer diagnosis and recognise any health issues that might need to be referred for other types of care. Lifestyle advice including nutrition and exercise can also be provided as part of ongoing treatment.”

The student chiropractors will treat a range of musculoskeletal problems, including spinal problems, joint dysfunction and herniated discs.

They say, “LSBU is currently the only university in London to offer chiropractic courses.”

LSBU says that more than 40per cent of their chiropractic students are from black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds, although according to the General Chiropractic Council’s latest diversity report, fewer than 10per cent of the registered chiropractors in the country are from BAME backgrounds.

Mark Langweiler, the LSBU clinic director in chiropractic, said: “To be able to open the doors to LSBU’s state-of-the-art Chiropractic Clinic is a real privilege. As a student-led clinic, we’re expecting to treat up to 400 people a year, improving their health and quality of life and making a real impact in the local community as the only university in London to offer chiropractic courses.

“The new clinic will give LSBU students access to the latest evidence-based skills and therapies, providing them with the learning they need to be effective clinicians and build successful careers in the industry.”

To find out more about the LSBU Chiropractic Clinic or book an appointment, email chiro@lsbu.ac.uk or call 0207 815 8346.

