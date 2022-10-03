‘Angry’ tram drivers to stage two days of strikes next week

Croydon tram drivers are to take strike action over pay and conditions next Monday and Tuesday, October 10 and 11.

Slow progress: the tram drivers have been in dispute over pay for nearly six months

The Tramlink drivers, members of the ASLEF union, have voted to reject a below-inflation pay offer. Next week’s action follows previous strikes in June and July.

The tram network, running across south London from Wimbledon to Beckenham, with the depot at Therapia Lane in Croydon, is operated for Transport for London by Tram Operations Ltd, a subsidiary of First Group.

Today, Finn Brennan, ASLEF’s district organiser, told Inside Croydon, “The management’s offer of 4.75per cent is far below the current inflation rate and would mean our members face real terms pay cuts while their bills go through the roof.

“What’s especially galling is that managers at Tramlink have been offered an additional 4.5per cent pay rise, backdated to November 2021, while drivers pay has been frozen since 2020.

“Quite rightly, this has made our members really angry.

“We urge management to return to the table with a fair offer.”

  1. Sarah Bird says:
    October 3, 2022 at 2:49 pm

    I stand with the Unions a 100% as a disabled person. Everyone should receive a proper salary .Look at the profits of the companies .

