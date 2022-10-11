Volunteer makes a country park bench fit for the Queen

Not for the first time, volunteers – in this case Jonathan Tolhurst – have done something which, really, ought to be carried out by Croydon’s council. If only they had the money…

“As a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, I have restored a disused bench in South Norwood Country Park,” Tolhurst has noted, succinctly and modestly (he might be getting orders for more benchwork soon), after posting this video on YouTube at the weekend.

And the Friends of South Norwood Country Park will be out and about again on the morning of Saturday October 22, outside the visitor centre, selling their 2023 calendar – full of photographs taken in the Country Park – to raise funds towards their environmental and conservation activities in the park in the coming 12 months.

1 Response to Volunteer makes a country park bench fit for the Queen

  1. Andrew Pelling (@AndrewJPelling) says:
    October 11, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Talking of benches, the council gave me a quick FoI response on where the benches from Queen’s Gardens have gone.

    “All of the memorial benches that were located in the Queen’s Gardens prior to the development of the site, are located at the Grounds Maintenance depot, Central Nursery, Conduit Lane depot, CR0 5RQ for safe keeping”.

    Reply

