Volunteer makes a country park bench fit for the Queen

Not for the first time, volunteers – in this case Jonathan Tolhurst – have done something which, really, ought to be carried out by Croydon’s council. If only they had the money…
“As a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, I have restored a disused bench in South Norwood Country Park,” Tolhurst has noted, succinctly and modestly (he might be getting orders for more benchwork soon), after posting this video on YouTube at the weekend.
And the Friends of South Norwood Country Park will be out and about again on the morning of Saturday October 22, outside the visitor centre, selling their 2023 calendar – full of photographs taken in the Country Park – to raise funds towards their environmental and conservation activities in the park in the coming 12 months.
Read more about volunteers working hard to preserve our open spaces: Community activist is leading fight to save Love Lane gardens
Read more: Sensible? Norwood garden party goes ahead – despite rain
And hear more:
- Listen to the full Under The Flyover interview with Emma Hope-Fitch, about the trials and tribulations of creating a community garden from derelict land, and hear more about slowworms, pirate books and cake-baking: click here to find out more
- Inside Croydon has been delivering local community news since 2010. To support independent local journalism in Croydon, please sign up today as a supporter. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period
Talking of benches, the council gave me a quick FoI response on where the benches from Queen’s Gardens have gone.
“All of the memorial benches that were located in the Queen’s Gardens prior to the development of the site, are located at the Grounds Maintenance depot, Central Nursery, Conduit Lane depot, CR0 5RQ for safe keeping”.