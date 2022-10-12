Cancer charity enjoying another purple patch in Purley

The 2022 Paint Purley Purple campaign is well underway, helping to raise funds and awareness for the South East Cancer Help Centre.

SECHC is calling on local shops, businesses, schools, organisations and residents to hold purple-themed fundraising events or activities and share their efforts on social media throughout October.

Trees and benches around Purley have been covered in purple knitting, and thanks to all the knitters who have participated, this year’s display of purpleness is bigger than ever.

A month of fundraising activities started with SECHC supporter Tom Parker running the London Marathon on October 2. This year’s PPP campaign was launched by SECHC Patron Chris Philp, the local MP, and was attended by civic Mayor Alisa Fleming and SECHC members and supporters.

The Centre operated throughout the covid-19 lockdowns, offering online and telephone services, and has been back for the past year providing in-person appointments.

SECHC chair Jennifer Mollett said, “We are so pleased to have been able to offer hands-on complementary therapies and group activities again, as well as one-to-one counselling at the Centre.

“We know that the feeling of isolation during the pandemic has had a huge impact on the wellbeing of people affected by cancer and being able to come to centre and spend time with others has made a positive difference.

Local businesses including FSB Insurance Services, David Lloyd Club Purley, Barchester Chestnut Gardens, Lucinda’s Boutique have all got involved with this month’s campaigning, while local schools are holding fund-raising mufti days and Paint Purley Purple assemblies.

This month also sees the introduction of a SECHC Book Club on Tuesday October 25. Purley Library’s Book of the Month for October is The Color Purple, by Alice Walker, which was published 40 years ago and remains on the BBC’s list of the 100 most influential novels. Contact SECHC for more information.

SECHC, which has local NHS recognition, can be found in the Tesco Development, 2 Purley Road, Purley, CR8 2HA.

Hypnotherapy, Reiki, Aromatherapy, and Reflexology are just some of the therapies available. Activities include yoga, Tai Chi, and arts and crafts.

SECHC offers family, telephone and individual counselling sessions and there are various support groups including specific ones for those with ovarian, bowel, prostate, or breast cancer.

For more information call 020 8668 0974 or visit sechc.org.uk

