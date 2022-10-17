Go-Ahead’s south London bus workers to get 10.5% pay rise

Bus workers employed by the Go-Ahead group in Croydon and across south London have secured a 10.5per cent pay increase, following union Unite’s negotiations with the company.

The pay deal will benefit more than 3,000 union members and applies to bus drivers and engineers. The increase covers all elements of pay and allowances and it will be paid in full on all back-pay owed to the workers, a Unite spokesperson said this afternoon.

“This is an important win for bus workers at Go-Ahead,” said Sharon Graham, Unite’s general secretary.

“By being organised and fully prepared to face down management they have secured this pay increase.

“Unite’s commitment to prioritising the jobs, pay and conditions of its members is paying dividends and the pay deal at Go-Ahead is a clear example of the success of this strategy.”

The workers covered by the agreement work for Go-Ahead London Central, Go-Ahead General and Metrobus. The pay increase means that Go-Ahead bus drivers are among the best-paid in London.

The workers who will benefit operate routes throughout south London, including those based at the Croydon depot on Beddington Lane, as well as Merton, Morden Wharfe, Sutton and nine other bus garages.

The deal was struck following extensive negotiations. The company initially offered a final offer of 9per cent but this was rejected by members. When Unite announced that it was preparing to ballot members for industrial action, Go-Ahead made the improved offer of 10.5per cent which members accepted.

Unite regional officer Bruce Swan said: “Credit must go to our reps at Go-Ahead whose hard work and dedication were critical to ensuring that a greatly improved pay deal was secured for members.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

