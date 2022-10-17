NHS asks women to give themselves some life-saving T.L.C.

The NHS is urging women in Croydon to come forward for breast screening appointments when invited.

Each year, more than 2million women across the country UK have breast screening. This helps around 1,300 women’s lives being saved, as more cancers can be diagnosed and treated earlier than they otherwise would be.

Last year, 120,000 people took part in breast screening in London, with 1,040 cancers being detected through the screening programme, which otherwise may have been diagnosed and treated later.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the NHS in London is encouraging women to take up the offer of breast screening and make an appointment, even if they received their invite weeks or months ago.

Women should look out for their invite letter and follow the instructions to book an appointment at their local screening service.

In addition to local screening services in hospitals, mobile screening vans are available in convenient community locations, such as supermarket car parks for women to easily book and access.

“Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the UK,” said Sanjeet Johal, breast screening recovery programme director for the NHS in London.

“A woman’s risk of getting breast cancer goes up as they get older, with about 4-in-5 breast cancers found in women over 50 years old.

“If you’re a woman aged between 50 and 71, you will be automatically invited by a letter in the post for breast screening every three years.

“We encourage women not to delay and take up their screening appointments when they are invited, as cancer is easier to treat when caught at an earlier stage.”

The NHS is also asking women of all ages to be aware of their breast health and to know how to check themselves for cancer symptoms. Being “breast aware” means getting to know how your breasts look and feel at different times and telling your doctor straight away if you notice any unusual changes.

It takes only a few minutes to perform and can help detect breast cancers at an earlier stage.

It is important that women continue to look at and check their breasts regularly, even if they have had a recent mammogram. Anyone who has noticed any abnormal changes should contact their GP as soon as possible.

Women can visit Breast Cancer Now for more info.

They are encouraged to use the ‘TLC’ method for checking their breasts:

TOUCH your breasts. Can you feel anything new or unusual?

your breasts. Can you feel anything new or unusual? LOOK for changes. Does anything look different?

for changes. Does anything look different? CHECK any new or unusual changes with your GP.

Find your local NHS breast screening service by clicking here.

For more information about the NHS Breast Screening Programme, please click here.

