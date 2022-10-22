Fairfield’s Peter Pan panto to Hook in the Christmas audiences

He’s back: Captain Hook returns to the Fairfield Halls this Christmas, with EastEnders’ Ricky Champ as the villain.
Pics: Elliott Franks

Fairfield Halls has released full cast details for this year’s pantomime: Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook, which runs from December 10 to 31.

Promising plenty of swash and buckle, the cast is headed up by EastEnders bad boy Ricky Champ as Captain Hook, with Gemma Hunt as Tinker Bell.

“It promises to be a fabulous festive production with guaranteed fun, laughs and adventure,” say the producers. “With galleons of entertainment, fantastic flying effects, an acrobatic pirate crew, and possibly the hungriest crocodile you’ll ever see, join the adventure this festive season.”

Joining Champ and Hunt are CBBC and Crackerjack’s Mark Rhodes as Smee and Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter David Ribi as Peter Pan. The company also features Ohanna Greaves as Emily Darling and Emma Jay Thomas as Mrs Darling.

Well staged: the stars of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook, the 2022 Fairfield panto are, from left, Gemma Hunt, David Ribi, Mark Rhodes and Ricky Champ

This year’s Fairfield panto is a sequel to JM Barrie’s family favourite. After defeating the evil Captain Hook and his crew of prancing pirates, life has been pretty perfect for Peter Pan. But when a stranger arrives in Neverland, he is forced to question his past and face his future. Will Peter ever grow up?

David Ribi said, “I cannot wait to fly on over to Fairfield Halls and share this brand new adventure with the amazing Croydon audiences. My first ever time playing Peter Pan was at Fairfield Halls back in 2013, and so it seems only fitting to return a decade later with this exciting sequel to the original story! See you all in Neverland!”

Mark Rhodes said, “I’m honoured to be treading the boards at the wonderful Croydon Fairfield Halls, it’s going to be an awesome Christmas with a show the whole family will enjoy.”

Gemma Hunt said, “I’m really looking forward to getting my skates on again to reprise my alter ego Tinker Bell at the Fairfield Halls this Christmas. This glitter-tastic feisty fairy is ready to have some fun in Neverland with my good friends.”

Tickets start from £30, but there are group booking offers, special early bird rate and school offers also available. For more information, and to book, click here.

