Man is saved from roof of house in West Croydon blaze

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Oakfield Road, West Croydon, this morning.

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Firefighters using a ladder rescued one man from the roof and another man was rescued from the first floor via an internal staircase.

A further three men left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were all treated on scene and two men were taken to hospital.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 14 calls to the blaze and gave vital fire survival guidance to those inside the house on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived.

The Brigade was called at 7.07am and the fire was under control by 8.41am.

Fire crews from Woodside, Norbury, Wallington and West Norwood fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

