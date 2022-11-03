Man is saved from roof of house in West Croydon blaze

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a house fire on Oakfield Road, West  Croydon, this morning.

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. Firefighters using a ladder rescued one man from the roof and another man was rescued from the first floor via an internal staircase.

A further three men left the building before the Brigade arrived. They were all treated on scene and two men were taken to hospital.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 14 calls to the blaze and gave vital fire survival guidance to those inside the house on how to stay safe before firefighters arrived.

The Brigade was called at 7.07am and the fire was under control by 8.41am.

Fire crews from Woodside, Norbury, Wallington and West Norwood fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

