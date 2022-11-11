Take a walk on the wild side with fungal foray in the woods

NATURE NOTES: Loyal reader ANTHONY MILLS takes a walk on the wild side – or what he calls a ‘fungal foray’ – with the City Commons Rangers through Croydon’s autumn woodland

A fungal foray at Riddlesdown, part of the City of London Commons, led by Dr Jane McLauchlin and ranger Thomas Oliver produced an amazing 50 or so species when the same place and time last year resulted in only 20 or so.

In the wettest and warmest early November for decades, it emphasises just how much fruiting body production is driven by available moisture.

We saw an astonishing array of Blushing Bracket (Deadaleopsis confragosa) running the whole length of a fallen beech tree.

At first sight I thought “Gano”, as I’ve never seen, in person or in photos, so many or such large brackets of this species.

Lots more, only a few of which I was able to photo and less of which I caught the ID.

This was the fourth of a series of forays that Dr McLauchlin has led, accompanied by rangers in the past few weeks on City Commons sites at Spring Park, Kenley, Farthing Downs and Riddlesdown, and I am most grateful to have benefited from her extraordinarily comprehensive knowledge of a kingdom that remains largely unknown to most people.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

