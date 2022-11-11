Take a walk on the wild side with fungal foray in the woods

NATURE NOTES: Loyal reader ANTHONY MILLS takes a walk on the wild side – or what he calls a ‘fungal foray’ – with the City Commons Rangers through Croydon’s autumn woodland

Woodland wonder: some of the fungal delights to be found on deadwood. Pic: Anthony Mills

A fungal foray at Riddlesdown, part of the City of London Commons, led by Dr Jane McLauchlin and ranger Thomas Oliver produced an amazing 50 or so species when the same place and time last year resulted in only 20 or so.

In the wettest and warmest early November for decades, it emphasises just how much fruiting body production is driven by available moisture.

We saw an astonishing array of Blushing Bracket (Deadaleopsis confragosa) running the whole length of a fallen beech tree.

At first sight I thought “Gano”, as I’ve never seen, in person or in photos, so many or such large brackets of this species.

Mushrooming interest: Dr Jane McLauchlin with one of her finds

Lots more, only a few of which I was able to photo and less of which I caught the ID.

This was the fourth of a series of forays that Dr McLauchlin has led, accompanied by rangers in the past few weeks on City Commons sites at Spring Park, Kenley, Farthing Downs and Riddlesdown, and I am most grateful to have benefited from her extraordinarily comprehensive knowledge of a kingdom that remains largely unknown to most people.

