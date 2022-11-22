Council forced to issue 3rd bankruptcy notice in just two years

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Last week, Jason Perry was admitting that ‘things will get worse before they get better’. Six months after taking office, the Tory Mayor is begging for another government bail-out.
EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES
Croydon Council this morning issued a Section 114 Notice, effectively admitting the authority cannot run a balanced budget because of a newly discovered £48million black hole in its accounts.
In a statement, the Tory Mayor, Jason Perry, sought to pass the buck onto his predecessors, claiming he needed more government aid because “historic financial mismanagement has left the authority… operationally unsustainable”.
It is the third S114 Notice issued by the council since November 2020, and comes despite a then-record £120million in bail-out cash handed to Croydon by the government.
The S114 Notice comes six months into the administration of Perry, the borough’s first elected Mayor, who took office shortly after the council had issued a balanced budget for 2022-2023 which was signed off by a government-appointed improvement panel.
Within weeks, it was clear that Perry, and the council chief exec, Katherine Kerswell, were struggling to keep to the tight spending limits that had been approved, with an overspend of nearly £20million accrued in the first 100 days of his mayoralty.
Perry chose today – the 32nd anniversary of Margaret Thatcher being kicked out as leader of the Conservative Party – for a roll of the dice over his own leadership of Croydon.
The latest doom-laden announcement makes it a real possibility that the government could take power away from out-of-their-depth local politicos, like Perry, and instal commissioners to run the authority full-time, as they have done with a handful of other struggling local authorities in recent months.
Kerswell, who has been in the top job at Fisher’s Folly since October 2020, could also be “moved on”, as has been the case with chief executives at bankrupt councils such as Slough and Thurrock.
Unlike Croydon’s first S114 Notice, this latest announcement, formally from Jane West, the council’s chief finance official, came without any warning from a Report in the Public Interest from external auditors Grant Thornton. The auditors have so far refused to sign-off on two years’ worth of council accounts, in the main because of an unresolved £73million of “ring-fenced” Housing Revenue Account money that has been used in other areas of council spending. Kerswell described this as an “accounting problem”.
The borough’s 70 councillors had been tipped off last night that a major announcement was imminent with the issue of a “General exception” notice. A “key decision” was about to be announced without the usual 28 days’ notice.
Just after 10 this morning, Mayor Perry had the propaganda bunker at Fisher’s Folly issue a buck-passing statement on his behalf – reinforcing the observation made by several Katharine Street sources since May that he is “in office, but not in charge”.
The statement read: “Croydon Council has said it will not be able to balance its books next year without extra help from government because the ongoing impact of historic financial mismanagement has left the authority financially and operationally unsustainable.”
Part-time Perry has sent a begging note to Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Minister, about “the financial issues he inherited”. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has withheld the latest, supposedly quarterly report from its improvement panel since March this year, refusing to explain why.
In the council’s statement, they said that “the sheer scale of these [financial] issues means that the council cannot recover without a new government solution for long-term financial sustainability”.
Perry claims that his “Opening the Books” exercise “has uncovered more unresolved historic accounting risks, adding new costs of almost £48million to next year’s budget”.
Perry’s bleating extends to the economic crisis created by his Conservative parliamentary colleagues at Westminster, whose disastrous Mini Budget in September led to steepling interest rates – Croydon has £1.6billion-worth of debt which Perry says has “also become critical to the sustainability of the council’s revenue budgets with current interest rate levels”. Perry had been a senior cabinet member in Croydon’s last Tory administration, which left debts of £1billion when they lost office in 2014.
“The ongoing national economic crisis has also meant council services are more expensive to deliver,” the council press release simpered, self-pityingly.
There are still huge cuts in services to come, according to the council statement.
“Croydon is doing all it can to support its own recovery through its savings and transformation programmes, which have already delivered over £90million in savings and £50million in asset sales over the past two years, with further proposals for £44million in savings in 2023-2024 and around £100million in proposed asset disposals in the coming years.
“But it will not be enough to meet the council’s costs and ongoing toxic debt burden, which are just too big to manage in a sustainable way without further support from the government over a longer period.
“The council is estimating that it would need to reduce spending by £130million in the next financial year which would leave the organisation financially and operationally unsustainable.
“Although the council is on track to balance its in-year budget, chief finance and S151 officer Jane West has today issued a Section 114 Notice which acknowledges that the council will not be able to balance its budget in the next financial year.”
Perry blamed the unsustainable position on “a legacy of unprecedented financial mismanagement, toxic bad debt and a lack of governance and transparency that shames Croydon”.
He said, “The toxic level of historic debt means that Croydon is trapped in a vicious cycle. Even with government support, the coming years will be incredibly financially challenging for Croydon Council. Ultimately, this will mean the council needs to do and spend less, with significant spending reductions.
“I am determined to fix what the previous administration has broken and to protect our residents, our staff, and the borough as much as possible, but getting the council back on track to recovery and long-term financial and operational sustainability will take a long time and need radical solutions.
“We must balance our books and become a much smaller organisation, which is more efficient and delivers priority services that support our residents, our communities and the borough.”
Read more: What CEO Kerswell told staff in an internal memo this morning
Read more: Tories accuse Labour of 'shocking mistakes' over budgets
Is it not time all the muppets supposedly in charge were kicked out and a team bought in to sort things, like if a school goes into special measures? This is not going to get any better and they clearly have not a clue.
That is what has happened at other struggling councils, Ian.
Be prepared for Croydon to be managed from Bromley civic centre some time soon…
I reckon Gove might fancy a bit of direct rule. He can practice his levelling agenda. Perry has clearly just been getting the direction of it upside down due to not checking in regularly enough.
Is it time to give Croydon Council up as beyond hope and split the borough between Bromley, Lambeth and Tandridge? I can’t help thinking that everyone would be much happier with that arrangement.
I don’t think the residents of Bromley, Lambeth and Tandridge would be very happy with that outcome.
This is beyond embarrassing. Feels like it’s time to make an example out of current leadership now and bring in (hopefully) more competent individuals to get Croydon back into the black.
Well as your regular broken record commentator of affairs in Croydon. This proves there is no material difference between the two political parties that have led the descent of Croydon into sad and miserable decline. You would have thought old part-time would have spent more time trying to avoid this, but I don’t want to cry. I can only laugh.
Surely the time has come for a clean out of the rot starting at the top. Only last week we read of circa £20,000 being wasted on Court action – supposedly, in part, to protect Croydon’s reputation. It’ll certainly have an enhanced reputation for something when this news gets about. In that significant financial troubles are predicted for next financial year I wonder what the soon to be due accounts for Brick by Brick are showing? £ millions at risk there. Didn’t Hamida Ali and Kerswell reassure us that finances we back on track? Must have been taking advice from Kwarteng.
Absolute SHIT SHOW….
Just sat through the staff webinar the chosen tool used to inform the staff, with the 3 muppets leading the council, with the CEO giggling and smiling while telling the staff how very serious this all is. Place is a complete joke.
Croydon Council is just institutionally incapable of running a whelk stall.
Bankrupt under Labour
Bankrupt under the Conservatives
Croydon is still in crisis and we will all suffer because of their failures
The community needs to come together to protect the most in need and demand changes at the top
I think you are absolutely right
We voted in the people who it looks like have mismanaged our finances so we have to bear the consequences and if it means big cuts in the short term, I suppose we don’t have a choice. Protecting the vulnerable should be the main priority, Children’s Services, Social housing and Social Care.
Sadly it seems that they are more interested in ploughing ahead with the Borough of Culture next year instead of focusing on social housing conditions, vulnerable people and the cost of living crisis. So the mismanagement of resources will continue.
”Historic financial mismanagement has left the authority… operationally unsustainable”.
”An unresolved £73million of “ring-fenced” Housing Revenue Account money that has been used in other areas of council spending. Kerswell described this as an “accounting problem”.
We are in for more cuts to services, and more sales of Local assets.
Kerswell’s description for the misuse of Public funds is the understatement of the Century so far.
But it also sums up her attitude to that kind of act.
So does all misuse of £73 million really just mean an accounting problem? On that premise the Negrini/Newman ”loans” to Debt by Debt boss was just an accounting problem. Oh never mind the S11D form is just another accounting problem.
I am not sure we are on same planets. If the Bailiff turned up to take shit because one has
So exactly what services does this Council provide that is not ring fenced Mandatory and Statutory.?
Well we know of one. Using Council offices and services to waste time at high court in litigation against IC and it’s editor. So chalk one up for incompetence and waste. not to mention definitely wasting public money.
Did this Council ever consider actually asking the Editor of IC to hold off publishing what it had on its website? Would not explaining to this editor the circumstances and perhaps the damage it may cause and requesting a delay in the public interest and appealing to his human nature for the good of the community?
A judge asked and got a yes why not a Mayor or a CEO. How many libraries, disabled elderly and vulnerable children and adults could have done with those few thousands coming up to Christmas?
But I digress (sorry)
This Council may wish to not publish reports. It may not wish to give the details to us residents and seek to keep RIPI documents and wrongdoing under a chastity belt. But frankly this Council lost it’s chastity some time ago along but gained a reputation for non prudent acts and a whole lot of other accolades including rotten borough awards
Being actually open and honest about the disasters and wrongdoing at this stage would be like giving penicillin to a syphilitic sore ridden person of the night.
It might not wash off the stench and corruption from the body but it will eventually cure the illness and be a deterrence to others that feel they can create ”accounting problems.
I am sure Mr Perry has done some good somewhere – it would be nice to know where – but one thing is certain, this Mayor’s missives are not even a placebo and do cause symptoms of reflux with projectile regurgitation on an increasingly regular basis.
Unfortunately, Jason Perry was handed a hospital pass similar to which the next national Labour government will get pretty soon. He has been left to pick up the pieces and do what is essentially an impossible job.
I am sure this journalist in a few years will start writing sarcastic articles similar to this one when the Labour government starts blaming the previous administration! It is very easy to take pot shots at our elected officials when you don’t have possession of the full facts and don’t have to make any actual decisions.
At least the Croydon electors did not choose a Labour Mayor which was incredible given the nationwide swing against the Tories and underscored how bad the local Labour administration actually was.
I think we should keep Labour away from our local finances for at least a few more electoral cycles. They deserve to serve a long period of punishment for their ineptitude.
In which case, we need to support Jason Perry and hope he does manage to persuade his Tory friends in government to send us even more money! The last thing we want is to have unelected faceless administrators bused in from Westminster to make cuts without compassion.
Hiya Jason…..