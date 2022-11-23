The 21 charities and voluntary groups helping out this winter

The innovative community group at the South Norwood Community Kitchen has recently begun operating out of the Socco Cheta hub on Portland Road, offering their regular Saturday lunches but now also running a “pay-what-you-can-afford” café at lunchtimes on Tuesdays to Fridays each week.

As part of their mission to help people across the borough, in the places where people need help, they have also carried out some invaluable research work, offering a resource for people to utilise, listing all the foodbanks, soup kitchens and other charitable outlets currently operating in Croydon.

According to SNCK’s research, there are at least six foodbanks in operation in Croydon in November 2022, with 17 soup kitchens being run around the borough, all involving 21 different voluntary groups, faith groups and charities – one charity, Croydon Nightwatch, provides hot food and other support seven nights a week.

It’s pretty certain that all of the organisations listed below will be delighted to receive donations or offers of voluntary assistance.

If your organisation is not listed below, please help us to help SNCK by emailing the details of your operation and the days or nights when you are active or open for donations or collections at inside.croydon@btinternet.com.





