‘Welcome to Croydon. No. Literally. You’re welcome to Croydon’

Cruel? Perhaps a touch.

But Jack Dee’s opening monologue at the recording of I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue on its first visit to Croydon’s Fairfield Halls for 15 years had a packed house roaring with laughter at the inevitable gags about supermodel Kate Moss, the Croydon Facelift and, perhaps less inevitably, the boardgame café Ludoquist.

The recording had to be postponed because of the death of Queen Elizabeth.

But all the seats were taken in the 1,800-seat Concert Hall when on an evening last month, post-royal mourning, the tables were laid out on the stage, microphones set-up and the Croydon recording of “the antidote to panel games” finally went ahead.

As well as Dee in the chair, the teams were made up of Graeme Garden and Marcus Brigstocke, plus Jo Brand and Tony Hawks.

The first of two half-hour episodes recorded at the Fairfield Halls was broadcast last night, and is now available on BBC Sounds.

This is series 78 of what has been acclaimed as the “Greatest Radio Comedy of All Time”, as it celebrates its 50-year anniversary – making Garden’s presence on the Croydon panel a special treat. It was Garden who devised the show back in the 1970s…

The second episode from the Croydon recordings, including another withering monologue from Dee, is due to go out on BBC Radio 4 next Monday evening, when the world will get to discover exactly what Jo Brand does with her kazoo…

