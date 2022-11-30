Coulsdon’s Yuletide Magic, Coulsdon town centre, Dec 3

Posted on November 30, 2022 by insidecroydon

Traders and residents’ associations have got together to provide lights and Christmas tree in Coulsdon town centre, with a Christmas market, a stage with entertainment and a Christmas grotto in The Coulsdon Club this Saturday.

All this costs money and how much of this can be put on will depend on how much people can donate to the event. Donations can be made towards the cost of Coulsdon’s Yuletide Magic in one of the many participating shops or you can do it online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/coulsdon-yulefest.

If you would like to help in any other way please contact Eleanor Richardson who is coordinating at elearic@gmail.com.

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Activities, Business, Community associations, Coulsdon, Coulsdon East, Coulsdon West, East Coulsdon Residents' Association and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply