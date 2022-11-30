Coulsdon’s Yuletide Magic, Coulsdon town centre, Dec 3

Traders and residents’ associations have got together to provide lights and Christmas tree in Coulsdon town centre, with a Christmas market, a stage with entertainment and a Christmas grotto in The Coulsdon Club this Saturday.

All this costs money and how much of this can be put on will depend on how much people can donate to the event. Donations can be made towards the cost of Coulsdon’s Yuletide Magic in one of the many participating shops or you can do it online via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/coulsdon-yulefest.

If you would like to help in any other way please contact Eleanor Richardson who is coordinating at elearic@gmail.com.

