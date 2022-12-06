Turf Projects combines art exhibition with Christmas market

During the covid lockdowns, front gardens became social hubs, places to host a socially distanced dinner with your friend or a cup of tea with a family member.

The front garden is a rainbow taped up in the window, a hanging basket, a blue front door, Christmas lights, and Halloween pumpkins. The transition between the private space of your home and the shared or public space of the streets, communal corridors, communal walkways, and allies.

The latest art exhibition at Turf Projects opens this Saturday, December 10 and (with a brief break for Christmas) runs through to January 7 at their gallery in Trinity Court at the Whitgift Centre.

The gallery says, “Front Garden presents work by the Turf studio artists and Turf staff members, bringing artworks out of their studios and into our Project Space.

“Concurrently with this exhibition and the lead-up to winter celebrations, Turf Projects will run a Festive Market, in which studio artists will have market stalls selling various items just in time for Christmas, including unique prints, paintings, pins, coasters, prints, rugs, key rings, magnets, stickers, clothing, silk scarves, tote bags and much more!

“Come down for a glass of wine, a cup of tea, enjoy some performances by studio artists, purchase their wares and enjoy the opening of Front Garden and the Festive Market on December 17.”

The exhibit is open to visit from December 10 to 17 and then again from January 4 to 7 in the Project Space on the first floor of Turf Projects.

