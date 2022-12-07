From gluhwein to jazz to flower arranging at Purley’s festive fair

CALAT – Croydon Adult Learning And Training – is working in partnership with Croydon Libraries to bring you a fantastic festive fair to celebrate Christmas 2022.

It all takes place at Purley Library this Saturday December 10 between 11am and 3pm.

Sessions include:

Art History – talk on Miles Davis – 11.30am start

We’ll be taking a look (and a listen) at some of Miles Davis’s key works, the context in which they were created and explore how his work developed from his beginnings in modern jazz.

Davis emerged at a time of great artistic, social and political upheaval.

This interactive and immersive presentation will look at how these factors influenced his life and his immeasurable impact on music in the 20th Century.

You’ll be in good hands as your host will be Mark Huggett who, as well as teaching art history at CALAT, runs the independent jazz label, Jazz Direct.

Click here to register to attend.

Festive Floristry taster sessions – Noon and 1.30pm starts

Get some floral inspiration for this Christmas, create your own door wreath and table centrepiece. Learn how to design and make your own door wreath and table centre.

To register to attend, please click here.

German language taster session – 12.30pm start

Learn about German Christmas traditions as well as a few words and phrases.

This taster session is suitable for complete beginners and those who are interested in learning about German Christmas traditions. The session will also give you an insight into what learning a Language at CALAT is like and how it can open up a world of exciting new opportunities.

Click here to register to attend.

All the taster sessions are free to attend.

And click here to find out more about all of CALAT’s courses.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

