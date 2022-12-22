Motoring groups cry foul as fuel prices up £4 on last Christmas

Motoring groups have warned that drivers are paying the highest fuel prices of any Christmas, even though wholesale prices are the same as last year and the government has cut fuel duty.

The RAC has demanded that garages immediately cut their prices after finding a full tank of petrol is an average £4 more expensive to fill up than it was at Christmas 2021.

Filling up an average tank with diesel costs £15 more.

As big business profits and motorists are hit in the pocket once again, fuel tech company SulNOx has come up with these tips to get the most out of your tank of fuel:

Maintain your vehicle: Make sure your vehicle is regularly serviced, and regularly maintained between services. If an engine is not serviced regularly it will use more fuel than one that is well-maintained. Check your tyre pressure: It’s vital to make sure your tyres are inflated to the pressure shown in the car’s manual. Underinflated tyres can affect fuel economy – and so can overinflated tyres. Remember, your tyre pressure may need to be higher if you are carrying more passengers or a heavy load. Slow down: Excessive speed burns more fuel, as does harsh acceleration. Slow and steady wins the race! Be smooth: See (3) above… Anticipate what’s going on ahead of you and try to slow down gradually by easing off the accelerator. Take it off: Lots of us have roof boxes and roof bars these days – and it’s often easier to leave them on. But the wind resistance caused by doing this means they use more fuel because of “drag”. If you don’t use it, lose it: Lighter cars need less fuel, so don’t carry unnecessary items in the boot or the back seat. Don’t fill up: The added weight of a full tank of fuel means burning more fuel. Next time, consider only filling halfway. Don’t be tempted to run your tank down too much though. Always fill up before the red light comes on. Plan ahead: Avoid rush hour black spots if you can. Use your SatNav to keep you on the right track and warn you of any potential hold-ups. Get more bang for your buck: SulNOxEco Fuel Conditioners improve the combustion of light fuels including petrol and diesel. In tests, they have been shown to reduce fuel consumption by up to 8per cent. Adding SulNOx to your tank when you fill up can take you further.

