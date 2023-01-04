Purley Classics: Robert Hao, St Mark’s Woodcote, Jan 11

Purley Classics starts its 2023 season with a lunchtime recital by pianist Robert Hao.

He will play music by Schubert, Schumann and Mark-Anthony Turnage. The recital starts at 1.15 pm on January 11 at St Mark’s Church, Church Road, Woodcote, Purley, C8 3QQ.

No advance tickets – just turn up. Entry is just £6 (cash only).

Purley Classics has been putting on lunchtime music recitals for nearly 10 years, making classical music accessible to people in and around Purley in informal surroundings, while providing performance experience to budding music professionals.

