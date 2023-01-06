Croydon Green Social, Spread Eagle, Katharine St, Jan 18

Posted on January 6, 2023 by insidecroydon

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Climate Crisis Commission, Croydon Friends of the Earth, Environment, Extinction Rebellion and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Croydon Green Social, Spread Eagle, Katharine St, Jan 18

  1. Josie Tuersley says:
    January 6, 2023 at 1:36 pm

    As far as I can see, there is no time specified on the post about Croydon Green Social at the pub in Katharine Street. Please could you post the time as well? Thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply